The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $618.11

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 618.11 ($8.08) and traded as high as GBX 650.20 ($8.49). The Sage Group shares last traded at GBX 645.20 ($8.43), with a volume of 1,938,365 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SGE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Sage Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 770 ($10.06) target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.88) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 615.71 ($8.04).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 602.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 618.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.03 billion and a PE ratio of 22.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

