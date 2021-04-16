Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $334.80 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) will report $334.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Titan Machinery’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $342.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $327.30 million. Titan Machinery reported sales of $310.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan Machinery will report full-year sales of $1.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Titan Machinery.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.60 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TITN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Titan Machinery currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Titan Machinery stock opened at $26.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $594.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.92. Titan Machinery has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.81.

In other news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 136,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $3,663,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,101,609.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 297.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

