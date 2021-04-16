Torstar (TSE:TS.B) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.32

Torstar Corporation (TSE:TS.B) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.32 and traded as high as C$22.87. Torstar shares last traded at C$22.59, with a volume of 20,802 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion and a PE ratio of -27.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.32.

About Torstar (TSE:TS.B)

Torstar Corporation operates as a media company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Community Brands, Daily Brands, and Digital Ventures. The company publishes the Toronto Star newspaper; the Metro daily print editions; Sing Tao Daily, a Chinese-language daily newspaper, as well as operates thestar.com, a newspaper Website in Canada; and operates Toronto.com, Torstar Syndication Services, and The Kit, a print and digital publication focuses on beauty, fashion, and wellness.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Torstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.