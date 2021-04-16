Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.50. Trio-Tech International shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 22,730 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.85. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 million, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 million for the quarter.

In other Trio-Tech International news, CFO Hock Ming Ting sold 12,594 shares of Trio-Tech International stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $55,791.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,691 shares in the company, valued at $459,351.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold 23,606 shares of company stock worth $112,596 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trio-Tech International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 6.84% of Trio-Tech International worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

About Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT)

Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.

