TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.64

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.64 and traded as high as $8.31. TSR shares last traded at $8.14, with a volume of 2,295 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 million, a PE ratio of -33.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.64.
TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. TSR had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $16.07 million for the quarter.
TSR Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSRI)
TSR, Inc offers contract computer programming services in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. It provides technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house information technology capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java application development, android and IOS mobile application platform development, project management, IT security, cloud development and architecture, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration, as well as provides business analysts.
