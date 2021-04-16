Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Short Interest Up 76.6% in March

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 138,100 shares, a growth of 76.6% from the March 15th total of 78,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 943,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $67.72 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $67.09 and a 12-month high of $70.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.00.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.