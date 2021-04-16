Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Short Interest Up 76.6% in March

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 138,100 shares, a growth of 76.6% from the March 15th total of 78,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 943,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $67.72 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $67.09 and a 12-month high of $70.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VGIT. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

