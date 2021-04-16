Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 277,400 shares, a drop of 35.9% from the March 15th total of 432,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 360,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTWO. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $181.10 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $92.31 and a 1-year high of $189.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%.

