Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 65.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $193.59 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $121.69 and a 12 month high of $193.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%.

