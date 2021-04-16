VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Short Interest Update

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,230,000 shares, a drop of 32.5% from the March 15th total of 9,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $566,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 573.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 834,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 710,999 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $970,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

VTGN opened at $2.11 on Friday. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $3.18. The stock has a market cap of $302.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.57.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that VistaGen Therapeutics will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on VTGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised VistaGen Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair raised VistaGen Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on VistaGen Therapeutics from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.44.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

