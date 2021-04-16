VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Short Interest Update

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a drop of 37.7% from the March 15th total of 64,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 967,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in VivoPower International in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of VivoPower International in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of VivoPower International in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VivoPower International by 212.5% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VivoPower International in the 3rd quarter worth about $560,000. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VVPR opened at $8.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. VivoPower International has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $24.33.

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a solar and critical power services company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Critical Power Services and Solar Development segments. The Critical Power Services segment offers energy infrastructure generation and distribution solutions, including the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of power and control systems to a range of government, and commercial and industrial customers.

