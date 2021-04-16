Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, an increase of 67.9% from the March 15th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wendel in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

WNDLF opened at $120.00 on Friday. Wendel has a one year low of $72.72 and a one year high of $124.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.20.

Wendel is a private equity firm specializing in equity financing in middle markets and later stages through leveraged buy-out transactions. It invests in both listed and non-listed companies. The firm seeks to invest in United States, Canada, Africa, Europe, and European Developed Markets. It invests between Â250 million ($305.51 million) and Â500 million ($611.03 million) in companies.

