Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 520,500 shares, an increase of 84.6% from the March 15th total of 281,900 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 111,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

In other Western New England Bancorp news, SVP Allen J. Miles III purchased 6,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,693.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,610.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WNEB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,625,000 after buying an additional 85,907 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 188,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 76,906 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 350,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 56,513 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 44,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

WNEB opened at $8.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average is $7.10. Western New England Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.35 million, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.22.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $21.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

