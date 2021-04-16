WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) Short Interest Update

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, a growth of 78.5% from the March 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud stock opened at $5.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.45 and a 200 day moving average of $6.99. WiMi Hologram Cloud has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $29.50.

Get WiMi Hologram Cloud alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in WiMi Hologram Cloud during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in the 3rd quarter valued at about $433,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in the 3rd quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on WiMi Hologram Cloud in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Company Profile

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in two segments, Augmented Reality Advertising Service; and AR Entertainment. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for WiMi Hologram Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WiMi Hologram Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.