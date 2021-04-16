Wize Pharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wize Pharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, an increase of 63.4% from the March 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WIZP opened at $0.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average is $0.44. Wize Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $1.45.

Wize Pharma (OTCMKTS:WIZP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Wize Pharma will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

