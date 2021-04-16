Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Short Interest Update

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the March 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

Wolters Kluwer stock opened at $91.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.56. Wolters Kluwer has a 52 week low of $68.75 and a 52 week high of $92.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.45 and a 200-day moving average of $84.74.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.903 per share. This is an increase from Wolters Kluwer’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 26th. Wolters Kluwer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.62%.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

