Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Short Interest Update

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS YKLTY opened at $24.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.36. Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $34.80.

About Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd.

Yakult Honsha Co,Ltd. manufactures and sells food and beverage products, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and others. It operates through Food and Beverages (Japan), Food and Beverages (The Americas), Food and Beverages (Asia and Oceania), Food and Beverages (Europe), Pharmaceuticals, and Others segments.

