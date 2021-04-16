Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,194.28

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,194.28 ($15.60) and traded as high as GBX 1,515 ($19.79). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 1,490 ($19.47), with a volume of 131,300 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £871.29 million and a PE ratio of -43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,461.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,194.28.

In other Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. news, insider Stephen Goodyear purchased 5,000 shares of Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,350 ($17.64) per share, for a total transaction of £67,500 ($88,189.18).

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

