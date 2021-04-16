Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Short Interest Up 74.6% in March

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,300 shares, a growth of 74.6% from the March 15th total of 54,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 943.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ZLDPF opened at $32.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 0.65. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $31.40 and a 1-year high of $43.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.20.

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines in development stage focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin, Lyxumia, Soliqua 100/33, and Suliqua.

