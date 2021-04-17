0x Price Tops $2.11 (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. One 0x coin can now be purchased for about $2.11 or 0.00003459 BTC on popular exchanges. 0x has a total market cap of $1.65 billion and approximately $198.99 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 0x has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00067877 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00021957 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.34 or 0.00707834 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.43 or 0.00086044 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00038529 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001654 BTC.

0x Coin Profile

0x (ZRX) is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 781,547,659 coins. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0x is 0x.org . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

0x Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

