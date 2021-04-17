1,193,027 Shares in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,193,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,455,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.07% of Allison Transmission at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,478,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,482,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,954,000 after acquiring an additional 517,534 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,424,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,458,000 after acquiring an additional 29,241 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 2,870.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,160,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 843,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,381,000 after acquiring an additional 464,536 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

NYSE ALSN opened at $45.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.92. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.69 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.46 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 16.00%. As a group, analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America lowered Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

In other news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $252,405.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.