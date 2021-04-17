1,284,899 Shares in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,284,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,128,000. Norges Bank owned 1.30% of CIT Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in CIT Group by 689.3% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,975,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471,808 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CIT Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,243,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,434,000 after purchasing an additional 103,203 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CIT Group by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,293,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,448,000 after purchasing an additional 576,489 shares during the period. Cortland Associates Inc. MO acquired a new position in CIT Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,992,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CIT Group by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 906,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,539,000 after purchasing an additional 227,630 shares during the period. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CIT opened at $52.82 on Friday. CIT Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $54.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.85.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.93. CIT Group had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CIT Group from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.15.

In other CIT Group news, Director Michael L. Brosnan sold 5,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $300,714.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,477.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $61,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at $852,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,201 shares of company stock worth $1,058,761 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

