1World Price Tops $0.11 on Top Exchanges (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 17th. During the last seven days, 1World has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. 1World has a total market cap of $3.93 million and $6,760.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1World coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 1World alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00062014 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00019678 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.82 or 0.00648145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.27 or 0.00085752 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001806 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00038163 BTC.

1World Coin Profile

1WO is a coin. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com . 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

1World Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1World should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1World and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.