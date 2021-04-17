2,297,125 Shares in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,297,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,668,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.36% of Univar Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Univar Solutions by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Univar Solutions by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNVR opened at $23.04 on Friday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $10.79 and a one year high of $23.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 128.01, a PEG ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.44.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 0.38%. Research analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 10,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.45 per share, for a total transaction of $204,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,162 shares in the company, valued at $821,312.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

