318,362 Shares in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Purchased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 318,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,125,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Bloom Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $430,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $24,978,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 738.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,322,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,980 shares during the last quarter. 49.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 45,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total value of $1,164,889.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519,767 shares in the company, valued at $13,378,802.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 62,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $1,761,029.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,759,418.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,889 shares of company stock worth $3,742,136 in the last quarter. 26.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BE. Raymond James raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of BE opened at $24.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 3.77. Bloom Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.61 and its 200-day moving average is $26.83.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.41 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

