3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $33,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in 3M by 0.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 628,516 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,654,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in 3M by 12.3% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in 3M by 22.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in 3M by 26.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $198.66. The company had a trading volume of 33,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,742,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $188.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a one year low of $131.12 and a one year high of $199.29.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 65.05%.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.82.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

