51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Short Interest Up 54.5% in March

51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the March 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of 51job in the third quarter worth $218,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of 51job by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 40,521 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 51job in the fourth quarter worth $301,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 51job in the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of 51job by 2.5% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 44.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOBS opened at $62.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 0.77. 51job has a 1-year low of $55.13 and a 1-year high of $80.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.23.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

