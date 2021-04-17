532,413 Shares in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 532,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,812,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.99% of Envestnet at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Envestnet by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 11,108 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Envestnet by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Envestnet by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Envestnet by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth $1,787,000.

NYSE:ENV opened at $75.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -578.54 and a beta of 1.51. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $92.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $263.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.17 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ENV shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Envestnet from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Truist started coverage on Envestnet in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Envestnet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

