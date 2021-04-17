548,006 Shares in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 548,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,169,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.83% of TriNet Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in TriNet Group by 482.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in TriNet Group by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TNET. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.75.

In other news, Director Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total transaction of $2,111,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,767.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total transaction of $34,399.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 84,217 shares of company stock worth $6,804,706 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TNET opened at $84.35 on Friday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.28 and a 1 year high of $87.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.56.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.09 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 53.04%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

