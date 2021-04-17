614,200 Shares in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 614,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,953,000. Norges Bank owned 0.92% of LiveRamp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,306,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,774,000 after acquiring an additional 261,143 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,155,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,979,000 after acquiring an additional 514,428 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,468,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,449,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,396,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,177,000 after acquiring an additional 276,656 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,205,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,266,000 after acquiring an additional 10,850 shares during the period. 97.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RAMP opened at $49.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.12. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $87.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.67 and a beta of 1.28.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $120.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LiveRamp news, insider James F. Arra sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $727,415.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,147,975.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RAMP. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. LiveRamp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.73.

LiveRamp Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

