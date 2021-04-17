718,717 Shares in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 718,717 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,875,000. Norges Bank owned 0.72% of Globus Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Globus Medical by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,405,902 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $483,013,000 after purchasing an additional 204,321 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,441,759 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $420,132,000 after acquiring an additional 86,833 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,420,364 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $92,636,000 after acquiring an additional 63,285 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 879,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $57,343,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 819,094 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,420,000 after buying an additional 15,101 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GMED opened at $69.75 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.85 and a 1-year high of $69.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 75.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.75.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $233.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.25 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.75.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

