AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 1.6% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 260.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $107.91. 8,207,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,433,252. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.85. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business’s revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.65.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,661.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

