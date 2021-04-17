ACoconut (AC) Price Hits $3.15

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded down 15.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. ACoconut has a total market cap of $8.39 million and approximately $577,165.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ACoconut has traded down 26.8% against the dollar. One ACoconut coin can currently be bought for $3.15 or 0.00005602 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00054434 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 50.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003631 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000300 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000103 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ACoconut

ACoconut is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

