Adventist Health System West Cuts Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Adventist Health System West cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 607,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,860 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 6.5% of Adventist Health System West’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Adventist Health System West’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $43,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 98,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 104,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,355,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 135,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,770,000 after purchasing an additional 11,987 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.45. The stock had a trading volume of 7,081,510 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.38. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

