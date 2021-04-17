AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Short Interest Update

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASGLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of AGC in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of AGC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

ASGLY opened at $9.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 0.80. AGC has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter. AGC had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 2.36%. Research analysts anticipate that AGC will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About AGC

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas, patterned glazing products, and module assembly windows.

