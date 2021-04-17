Alchemint Standards Trading 17.5% Higher Over Last Week (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. One Alchemint Standards coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Alchemint Standards has a total market capitalization of $199,834.28 and approximately $1,041.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00067512 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.38 or 0.00294737 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $451.44 or 0.00729546 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00024170 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,668.10 or 0.99658150 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $511.79 or 0.00827078 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Coin Profile

Alchemint Standards was first traded on July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 coins. Alchemint Standards’ official website is alchemint.io/#/home . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemint is a stablecoins issuing distribution platform based on a hybrid model. Alchemint runs on NEO and aims at creating a decentralized, open and transparent stablecoins issuance system. Alchemint is designed to create a high-performance application-level encrypted digital currency and carries out a series of activities such as the mortgage of digital assets through smart contracts, the issuance of stablecoins and the management of collateral risk. “

Buying and Selling Alchemint Standards

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemint Standards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemint Standards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

