Algorand (ALGO) Tops One Day Volume of $935.13 Million

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 17th. One Algorand coin can now be bought for $1.72 or 0.00002822 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Algorand has traded up 24% against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a total market cap of $4.87 billion and $935.13 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00057306 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $219.18 or 0.00359168 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00009877 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00025147 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00010929 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003685 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,140.27 or 0.03507319 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006130 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,384,457,038 coins and its circulating supply is 2,828,689,534 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

