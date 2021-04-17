Alien Worlds (TLM) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $76.77 Million

Alien Worlds (CURRENCY:TLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. In the last week, Alien Worlds has traded 91.9% lower against the dollar. One Alien Worlds coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000642 BTC on exchanges. Alien Worlds has a total market capitalization of $48.75 million and approximately $76.77 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00071898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.74 or 0.00298247 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $459.06 or 0.00753333 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00024611 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,551.05 or 0.99365774 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $519.79 or 0.00852983 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Alien Worlds

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,122,700,682 coins and its circulating supply is 124,673,310 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

Buying and Selling Alien Worlds

