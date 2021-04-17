Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by OTA Financial Group L.P.

OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 31.0% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. OTA Financial Group L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $38,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,280.05.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $3.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,292.83. 23,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,068. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,209.71 and a 1 year high of $2,306.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.31, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,105.26 and its 200 day moving average is $1,853.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,232.66, for a total value of $6,697,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,304,652.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,104 shares of company stock worth $35,725,438 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

