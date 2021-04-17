AMEPAY Price Tops $0.0576 on Exchanges (AME)

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 17th. One AMEPAY coin can currently be purchased for $0.0576 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AMEPAY has a total market capitalization of $14.41 million and $762,934.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AMEPAY has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AMEPAY alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00071458 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.73 or 0.00301077 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $468.02 or 0.00766965 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00024173 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,974.48 or 0.99920597 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $516.75 or 0.00846810 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

AMEPAY Profile

AMEPAY launched on June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMEPAY

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMEPAY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AMEPAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AMEPAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMEPAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.