Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI cut its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 39.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,407 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $257.36. 33,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,648,645. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $240.25 and a 200-day moving average of $235.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 target price on Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price target on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.05.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

