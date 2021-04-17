Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 12,085 Shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 427,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,085 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.48% of Afya worth $10,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Afya during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,001,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Afya by 172.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 251,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,317,000 after acquiring an additional 159,079 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Afya in the fourth quarter worth approximately $736,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Afya by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,780,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,035,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Afya in the fourth quarter worth approximately $722,000. Institutional investors own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AFYA shares. TheStreet lowered Afya from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Afya from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group upgraded Afya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Afya from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Afya has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.46.

NASDAQ:AFYA opened at $23.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.07. Afya Limited has a 1 year low of $16.20 and a 1 year high of $29.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.29.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $64.01 million during the quarter. Afya had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 26.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Afya Limited will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

