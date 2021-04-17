Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 21,657 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,657 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.03% of Kforce worth $9,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kforce in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Kforce by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Kforce in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Kforce in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Kforce in the fourth quarter worth $300,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KFRC opened at $56.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Kforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $56.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.44.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Kforce had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The business had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.15%.

Several analysts have weighed in on KFRC shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Sidoti raised shares of Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Kforce from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kforce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

In other news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.72, for a total value of $820,800.00. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,740 shares of company stock worth $9,578,873 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

