Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 6,922 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,825 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,922 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $10,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,391,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,546,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,310,000 after purchasing an additional 625,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,151,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,243,000 after purchasing an additional 10,827 shares in the last quarter. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HDB stock opened at $71.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.93. The firm has a market cap of $131.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $35.65 and a one year high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 19.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

