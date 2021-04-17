Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 7,577 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,577 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of IPG Photonics worth $9,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IPGP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.75.

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $223.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.53. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $111.41 and a one year high of $262.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.66 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.09 and a quick ratio of 8.25.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.06). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $336.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IPG Photonics news, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.04, for a total value of $106,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total value of $661,343.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,304,137.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,029 shares of company stock valued at $4,627,697 in the last ninety days. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

