Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 141.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,152 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Globe Life worth $10,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Globe Life by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

In other news, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 15,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $1,430,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.42, for a total transaction of $1,205,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 727,112 shares in the company, valued at $73,016,587.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 120,150 shares of company stock worth $11,921,669 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

GL stock opened at $104.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.75 and a twelve month high of $102.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

