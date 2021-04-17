Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,696 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of National Health Investors worth $10,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Shayne & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $73.81 on Friday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $78.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 13.13 and a current ratio of 13.13.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $81.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 56.94% and a return on equity of 12.64%. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.102 per share. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.18%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

