Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 100,209 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 16,241.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,209 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $9,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Chewy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 177,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Chewy by 294.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 18,123 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chewy by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $860,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chewy alerts:

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $84.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of -195.69 and a beta of 0.26. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.65 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.14 and a 200-day moving average of $85.05.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 11,422 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $1,198,053.58. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,263.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $501,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,252,102 shares of company stock valued at $510,916,491 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CHWY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cfra started coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chewy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.32.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.