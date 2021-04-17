Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 132,904 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 460,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,904 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Liberty Global worth $10,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Liberty Global by 221.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $26.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $26.79. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.31.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

