Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 65,166 Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 65,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,895,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Bill.com at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,080,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,018,000 after purchasing an additional 984,232 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,768,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,929,000 after purchasing an additional 552,441 shares during the last quarter. DCM International IV Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth about $269,917,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth about $175,795,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 949,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,563,000 after purchasing an additional 81,985 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bill.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.06.

In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 22,500 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.20, for a total transaction of $2,907,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,343 shares in the company, valued at $4,307,915.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.26, for a total transaction of $352,520.00. Insiders have sold 161,495 shares of company stock worth $25,626,241 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $160.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -309.10. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.91 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.17.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.94 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

