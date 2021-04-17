Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,079 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Americold Realty Trust worth $10,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 21,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $202,950.00. Also, CEO Fred W. Boehler sold 191,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $7,070,589.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,626,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,545 shares of company stock valued at $8,347,220 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

COLD stock opened at $39.24 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $41.29. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.26, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.22 and a 200 day moving average of $36.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.34). Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.21%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COLD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

